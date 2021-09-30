Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Cabinet okays 4,400 cr capital infusion in ECGC
business

Cabinet okays 4,400 cr capital infusion in ECGC

Speaking about the cabinet decision, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said, “I expect that it would be listed by the next financial year.”
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said 500 crore will be infused in the ECGC immediately and another 500 crore in the next financial year.

The cabinet on Wednesday approved capital infusion of 4,400 crore in ECGC Ltd (erstwhile Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Ltd) in five years starting from 2021-22, and decided to list the state-run export credit insurance provider through an initial public offering (IPO).

Speaking about the cabinet decision, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said, “I expect that it would be listed by the next financial year.”

The approved amount will be infused in instalments thereby increasing the capacity to underwrite risks up to 88,000 crore and this will enable ECGC to issue covers that can support additional exports of 5.28 lakh crore over the five-year period, he said. He also said that the IPO would hit the market during the next financial year.

Goyal said 500 crore will be infused in the ECGC immediately and another 500 crore in the next financial year. The rest would be need based.

ECGC was established by the government under the Companies Act to promote exports by providing credit insurance services to exporters against non- payment risks by the overseas buyers.

RELATED STORIES

It also provides insurance covers to banks against risks in export credit lending to the exporter borrowers.

Citing a report published by the World Bank and the International Labour Organisation, an official statement said the move would result into formalisation of 2.6 lakh workers and total number of workers—both formal and informal—would increase by 59 lakhs.

ECGC has around 85% share in export credit insurance market in India. It supports exports worth 6.02 lakh crore in 2020-21, which is around 28% of India’s merchandise exports and has settled claims of over 7,500 crore in the last decade, the statement said.

With inputs from PTI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union cabinet nod
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Invesco drags Zee to tribunal over EGM call

Ruchi Soya gets letter from Sebi on norm violation

Reliance defends Aramco exec’s appointment to company board

Garments, footwear may become costlier
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP