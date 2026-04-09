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Canva adds more to its AI arsenal, underlined by agentic and worksuite ambitions

Canva’s latest acquisitions of Simtheory and Ortto signal a decisive pivot, from design platform to full-stack AI worksuite.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 08:51 am IST
By Vishal Mathur
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Days before the annual Create keynote, worksuite and artificial intelligence (AI) platform Canva has detailed two more acquisitions which should add more capabilities for enterprise workflows. The company confirms the acquisitions of agentic workplace Simtheory, as well as data and marketing automation company Ortto. Both Australian tech companies will add to Canva’s arsenal of tools, and marks another chapter in a sharpened focus on enterprise workflows.

The Simtheory deal should give Canva users an ability to build AI agents that are trained on the company data. (Official image)

“We’re excited to welcome Simtheory and Ortto to Canva. They’ve built exceptional teams and technology, and this acquisition marks an important step toward evolving Canva from a design tool into the system where work happens end-to-end, whether it’s a quick idea or a full campaign,” said Cliff Obrecht, co-founder and chief operations officer at Canva.

The financial terms of either deal haven’t been made public yet, but the addition of new capabilities based on the expertise inherited via both tech companies, will be made available to Canva’s 265 million monthly active users in the coming weeks. Some significant feature announcements are expected at the company’s Create keynote, next week.

The Simtheory and Ortto acquisitions follow MangoAI and Cavalry, which arrived within Canva’s fold earlier in the year. This strengthens Canva’s AI stack, as it competes with Adobe’s popular Creative Cloud suite and apps, as well as Apple’s Creator Studio. Late last year, Canva had detailed the direction of a strengthened AI stack, with the Creative OS.

Obrecht points to the continuity of intention, citing recent deals for MagicBrief, MangoAI and Doohly. “We’ve only scratched the surface of the opportunity here,” he adds. Canva’s intention is to complete the chain that teams and workflows usually grapple with — from brief to creation, to distribution and assessing performance, with a significant AI layer to assist at each step.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Mathur

Vishal Mathur is Technology Editor for Hindustan Times. When not making sense of technology, he often searches for an elusive analog space in a digital world.

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