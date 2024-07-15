Capitalmind CEO says not ordering much from Swiggy, Zomato: 'Platform charge now 6'

Deepak Shenoy, CEO of Bengaluru-based company Capitalmind, said that he has reduced ordering food from Swiggy and Zomato because of how much the platforms have been charging. The food delivery companies last year introduced platform fees which the firms have now increased. Food delivery companies Swiggy and Zomato last year introduced platform fees which the firms have now increased.

Deepak Shenoy wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Massively reduced ordering from Swiggy/Zomato, down to just once maybe on a weekend, like today and noticed their 'platform' charge is now ₹6. Happy that I weaned myself off the daily ordering. They also take 30 percent from restaurants, btw."

In another post, he said, “Happy to learn, from media sources, that I have reduced this ordering because of a move of platform fee from Rs. 5 to Rs. 6. Yes, that's what caused it. I moved for health reasons, to a much more costly alternative, but it's way way healthier.”

He also said, “Many restaurants offer lower prices if you order direct, and for larger orders the difference is substantial.”

Several users responded to the post with one commenting, “Just realised that the prices are padded up as well.... realised that every dish was marked in their app at prices that were much higher. The dish was priced at ₹295 on the restaurant menu and ₹365 on Zomato...Have deleted Zomato and Swiggy both as padding was evident in both. Have taken a decision with the entire family - eating out will now mean going out and eating at a restaurant. No more calling food in. That's that.”