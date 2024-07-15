 TCS to hire 40,000 freshers this year: ‘India is the destination for talent’ - Hindustan Times
TCS to hire 40,000 freshers this year: ‘India is the destination for talent’

ByHT News Desk
Jul 15, 2024 02:39 PM IST

TCS Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad said, “India is the destination for talent, and that is not going to change in the near future.”

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plans to hire approximately 40,000 freshers in the current financial year, the company said. In the June quarter alone, the company added 5,452 employees, pushing its total headcount to 606,998. TCS Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad said, "India is the destination for talent, and that is not going to change in the near future. I am very confident about a positive way forward for Indian talent.”

A man walks past a logo of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before a press conference.(Reuters)
A man walks past a logo of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before a press conference.(Reuters)

Talking about AI's impact on jobs, Milind Lakkad said that TCS employees are adept at adapting. This also comes as the company recently updated its variable pay policy to integrate office attendance. Milind Lakkad noted that while about 70% of employees have returned to office “the idea is not punitive but to incentivize office attendance positively.”

He said, “We have come to a point where with just 70% plus number I'm very happy. The point of whether we continue for one quarter, two quarters, three quarters or for the year is something we'll decide. This is not something that we want to do to punish people. This is the last measure we have taken now. The last measure we have taken to basically make sure that people who do not understand or have not yet understood the value of coming to work, they do understand.”

He added, “Whatever variable pay is taken out is fed back to the people who are coming in. It is not that the company is using that money in any other way, but it is going back to the people."

News / Business / TCS to hire 40,000 freshers this year: 'India is the destination for talent'
Follow Us On