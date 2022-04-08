Home / Business / Card-less cash withdrawal to be made available at all ATMs: RBI
At present, the facility of card-less cash withdrawal through ATMs is limited only to a few banks.(HT/ PHOTO)
Published on Apr 08, 2022
ANI |

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed to make card-less cash withdrawal facility available across all banks and automated teller machine (ATM) networks using unified payments interface (UPI).

"At present, the facility of card-less cash withdrawal through ATMs is limited only to a few banks. It is now proposed to make card-less cash withdrawal facility available across all banks and ATM networks using the UPI," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his first monetary policy statement for the financial year 2022-23.

Under the card-less cash withdrawal facility, a customer is not required to use his/her debit or credit cards while withdrawing cash from ATMs.

"In addition to enhancing the ease of transactions, the absence of the need for a physical card for such transactions would help prevent frauds such as card skimming, card cloning, etc," he said.

