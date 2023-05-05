Home / Business / CBI conducts search at Jet Airways office in alleged bank fraud case

CBI conducts search at Jet Airways office in alleged bank fraud case

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
May 05, 2023 05:11 PM IST

The CBI searches were spread across residences and offices of Goyal, his wife Anita, and former airline director Gaurang Ananda Shetty.

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at seven locations including the premises of Jet Airways and its founder Naresh Goyal in Mumbai in connection with an alleged 538-crore fraud case in Canara Bank, officials said.

Jet Airways(AP)
The agency has registered a new case of alleged bank fraud of 538 crore on a complaint from Canara Bank, they said.

The allegations pertain to alleged diversion of funds among other irregularities, they said.

The company was in the process of revival after Jalan Kalrock Consortium won the bid for Jet Airways under the insolvency resolution process at National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

May 05, 2023
