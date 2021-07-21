Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Centra seeks house nod for 23,675 crore extra spending
business

Centra seeks house nod for 23,675 crore extra spending

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also sought Parliament’s nod for transferring loans of around ₹1.59 lakh crore raised from the market as part of its commitment to compensate states for the revenue shortfall under the goods and services tax.
By Gireesh Chandra Prasad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 06:45 AM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with others arrives to attend the all BJP MP party meeting at Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

The central government on Tuesday sought the Parliament’s approval for an additional expenditure of 23,675 crore for this financial year, in view of the increased spending on healthcare amid the pandemic.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also sought Parliament’s nod for transferring loans of around 1.59 lakh crore raised from the market as part of its commitment to compensate states for the revenue shortfall under the goods and services tax. This is part of a nearly 1.64 lakh crore technical supplementary grant that do not involve a net cash outgo, as it is financed either by savings, extra revenues or other arrangements.

The objective of the supplementary grant is to allow states to have access to additional funds and create capacity in healthcare, primarily in the rural areas, said D.K. Srivastava, chief policy advisor, EY India.

Around 72% of the additional spending, involving net cash outgo of 23,675 crore projected in the first supplementary demand goes to the healthcare sector. The rest will be used for loans to Air India, sugar mills, and to lenders for the compound interest support scheme for loan moratorium, showed the document tabled by Sitharaman.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nirmala sitharaman parliament
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP