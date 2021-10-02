Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Centre asks state-run hydropower firms to bid for renewables projects
business

Centre asks state-run hydropower firms to bid for renewables projects

Published on Oct 02, 2021 03:18 PM IST
India, which gets nearly 70% of its electricity from coal, is planning to more than quadruple its renewable generation capacity to 450 gigawatts by 2030(HT File)
Bloomberg |

India asked two of its state-controlled hydropower firms to bid for solar and wind projects, as the nation seeks to expand renewable power capacity to decarbonize its economy. 

The federal power minister Raj Kumar Singh also asked THDC India Ltd. and North Eastern Electric Power Corp. to increase capital expenditures, the ministry said in a statement.

India, which gets nearly 70% of its electricity from coal, is planning to more than quadruple its renewable generation capacity to 450 gigawatts by 2030, as it comes under increasing pressure to intensify emission-reduction efforts.  

Still, coal is expected to dominate the country’s energy mix for decades.  

Singh also asked THDC to develop new business divisions for thermal power and mining. The hydropower company is also building a 1,320-megawatt coal-fired power plant near New Delhi and is developing a coal mine in the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

Both THDC and North Eastern Electric are controlled by state-run NTPC Ltd., India’s largest power generator. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neepco ntpc ltd
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

How 23-year-old Shashvat Nakrani made it to Hurun India Rich List

Credit rating upgrades at a decade’s high in April-September

Reliance extends deadline to seal deal with Future

Zee rejects Invesco’s call to hold EGM to oust MD
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP