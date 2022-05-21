Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre cuts excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, diesel by 6: Sitharaman

The move will reduce the price of petrol by ₹9.5 per litre and of diesel by ₹7 per litre, she added.
A worker lifts a petrol nozzle in New Delhi. (REUTERS file)
Updated on May 21, 2022 06:54 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Centre has decided to reduce the central excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre and on diesel by 6 per litre, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. The move will reduce the price of petrol by 9.5 per litre and of diesel by 7 per litre, she added. 

“It will have a revenue implication of around 1 lakh crore per year for the government,” the finance minister said.

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices nirmala sitharaman
