CNG hiked by 2 in Delhi, other cities: Check latest prices

The price of CNG in the national capital has been hiked by ₹2 per kg by gas distribution Indraprastha Gas Limited on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. Prices have also increased in Delhi-NCR’s Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram cities. This is the 13th increase in price since March 7 and second hike this month as per data by news agency PTI. A ₹2-hike in CNG prices was reported on May 15 as well.

Latest prices

CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi now costs ₹75.61 per Kg, up from ₹73.61 per Kg on May 15. For Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to ₹78.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost ₹83.94 per Kg.

CNG Retail Prices - w.e.f. 06:00 am on 21st May 2022 (Source: IGL) Delhi ₹ 75.61/- per Kg Noida, Greater Noida,Ghaziabad (UP) ₹ 78.17/- per Kg Gurugram (Haryana) ₹ 83.94/- per Kg Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Shamli (UP) ₹ 82.84/- per Kg Rewari (Haryana) ₹ 86.07/- per Kg

According to data compiled by news agency PTI, compressed natural gas (CNG) became costlier by ₹7.50 in the month of April alone. City gas distributers have been periodically raising prices since October last year, when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb as economies the world over recovered from the pandemic-induced slowdown. Prices rose by ₹8.74 per kg in the last three months of 2021, and from January there was a steady increase of about 50 paise a kg almost every week, PTI further reported.

The price-hike in CNG is seen at a time when the Consumer Price Index-based retail inflation grew at 7.8 per cent in April, the highest in 8 years. The surge in the prices can also be linked to the increased geopolitical tensions due to the Ukraine War.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON