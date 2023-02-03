Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre orders Vodafone Idea to convert govt dues worth $2 billion into equity: Report

Updated on Feb 03, 2023 07:48 PM IST

The total amount to be converted into equity shares is 161.33 billion rupees ($1.96 billion), the mobile carrier said.

The company has been directed to issue 16.13 billion shares at a price of 10 rupees each, it added.(REUTERS)
Troubled Indian mobile service provider Vodafone Idea Ltd said on Friday the government ordered the company to convert into equity all the interest related to payments for spectrum and other dues owed to the government for use of airwaves.

