Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Centre permits 100% FDI in telecom sector
business

Centre permits 100% FDI in telecom sector

Published on Oct 06, 2021 05:15 PM IST
100% FDI permitted under automatic route in the telecom services sector.(HT Archive)
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Centre on Tuesday informed that it has permitted 100% FDI under automatic route in the telecom services sector, news agency PTI reported. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in a press release said that foreign investment in telecom services will be subject to the condition of Press Note 3 of 2020.

Press Note 3 of 2020 shared by the DPIIT states that a “non-resident entity can invest in India, subject to the FDI Policy except in those sectors/activities which are prohibited. However, an entity of a country, which shares land border with India or where the beneficial owner of an investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country, can invest only under the Government route.”

It further states, “a citizen of Pakistan or an entity incorporated in Pakistan can invest, only under the Government route, in sectors/activities other than defence, space, atomic energy and sectors/activities prohibited for foreign investment.”

Cases which require prior government approval under the provisions of Press Note 3 will continue to be in place, the DPIIT said.

RELATED STORIES

20% foreign investment allowed in LIC IPO?

The government is planning to amend FDI rules so that investors keen on picking up the stake in Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) IPO can do so without government’s approval under the so-called automatic route, people familiar with the developments told news agency Bloomberg. The person familiar with the development also said that the government may allow foreign investors to own as much as 20% in LIC

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telecom sector fdi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Google sign in options are about to become a lot safer

As festivities begin, domestic air passenger traffic surges in September

Coal shortage forces India's steel cos to pay 4 times the normal cost: Report

Sensex drops 555 points to end day in red at 59,189; Nifty at 17,646
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP