Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Centre raises DA by 3%, 4.7mn govt employees set to benefit
business

Centre raises DA by 3%, 4.7mn govt employees set to benefit

The decision by the Union cabinet will cost the exchequer ₹9,488.7 crore a year, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said.
Dearness allowance is the cost of living adjustment allowance paid to mitigate the impact of inflation on employees. (Shutterstock)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Livemint |

The central government on Thursday decided to raise the dearness allowance (DA) to employees and the dearness relief (DR) to pensioners by 3% to 31% from July to cushion them from the rise in cost of living.

The decision by the Union cabinet will cost the exchequer 9,488.7 crore a year, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said. It will benefit more than 4.7 million central government employees and 6.8 million pensioners, Thakur explained.

This comes against the backdrop of edible oils and auto fuels weighing heavily on inflation in recent months. Retail inflation was 4.35% in September, compared to 5.3% in August and 7.27% in September last year, according to official data.

Earlier this month, the government had slashed import duties on select edible oils and imposed stock limits on edible oils and oil seeds till the end of March to soften prices.

The cabinet cleared release of an additional instalment of DA to employees and DR to pensioners with effect from 1 July, representing an increase of 3% over the existing rate of 28% of basic pay or pension, the government said. This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the seventh Central Pay Commission, it said.

RELATED STORIES

The latest increase is on top of the hike of 11% in DA and DR to 28% that came into effect from 1 July when the government lifted the freeze on DA and DR imposed in view of the revenue crunch faced by the exchequer during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government is pinning its hopes on the festive demand and sustained vaccinations and monsoon to support a much-needed economic recovery.

The cabinet committee on economic affairs also approved the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, including a three-tier institutional framework for rolling out of the multi-modal connectivity. The framework includes and empowered group of secretaries, a network planning group, and a technical support unit, according to the cabinet approval.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dearness allowance anurag singh thakur
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sovereign Gold Bonds to be issued in 4 tranches starting Oct 25. Check details

Sensex ends negative again, down by 336 pts; Nifty slumps below 18,200

Centre hikes dearness allowance for its employees by 3% ahead of Diwali

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP