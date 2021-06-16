Centre says edible oil prices have reduced. Check rates here

The ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution on Wednesday said that prices of edible oils have reduced in the past month and declined up to almost 20% in certain categories. Rising prices of edible oils concerned customers as essential edible oil prices spiked in May and June.

“Over the past month, the prices of edible oils have reduced. In certain categories the decline is up to almost 20%,’ the ministry said. “The prices of edible oil are dependent on a complex number of factors which also include international prices and domestic production. As there is a large gap between domestic production and consumption the country imports a significant amount of edible oil,” the ministry further added.

The government said that it is working on mid-and long-term measures to resolve the issue permanently. Shopkeepers and consumers have expressed their concern over the rise in the prices of edible oil. Consumers have said that they were forced to cut down costs while shopkeepers said that they faced questions from customers over rising prices.

“The prices of spices, pulses increased during the lockdown. There is a surge in the prices of oil as well. Prices of edible oil have been increased by ₹60 to 70 per litre. The oil which earlier cost ₹100 rupees is now costing ₹170. Customers are also questioning the sudden rise in prices,” Delhi shopkeeper DS Bindra said while speaking to news agency ANI last week. Bindra also highlighted that after the lockdown the purchasing power of the customer has dropped by 50%.

Following are the prices of edible oils (as shown in prices in Mumbai):

Palm oil - ₹ 115 per kg

115 per kg Sunflower oil - ₹ 157 per kg

157 per kg Soya oil - ₹ 138 per kg

138 per kg Mustard oil - ₹ 157 per kg

157 per kg Groundnut oil - ₹ 174 per kg

174 per kg Vanaspati - ₹ 141 per kg

(with ANI inputs)