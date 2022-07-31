Changes to several rules will come into effect from August 1. Details here

From Monday, August 1, changes made to some important rules will come into effect. These rules have direct bearings on the common man's pocket, and, therefore, it is important to know what these changes are.

Any update made by banks and other institutions to any of their respective guidelines generally comes into force from the first day of the coming month. From August 1, the following guidelines will come into effect in updated form:

(1.) Bank of Baroda cheque payment system: From tomorrow, as instructed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB) will implement ‘Positive Pay System’ for cheques to be issued for ₹5 lakh or above. This involves re-confirmation of key details of the cheque by the drawer the bank, which would be cross-checked with the presented cheque when processing the payment.

(2.) KYC for PM Kisan: For convenience of farmers, the deadline for e-KYC (Know Your Customer) for the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY) was extended from May 31 to July 31. From tomorrow, KYC will not be allowed.

(3.) Registration for PMFBY: Registrations for the Prime Minister Fasal Beema Yojana (PMFBY) will end today. Those who miss out on registrations will not be able to avail this plan. Registration can be done either online of offline.

(4.) LPG rates: On the first of each months, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are revised. Last time, prices of commercial gas cylinder were reduced, while those for domestic cylinders were hiked.

(5.) ITR return filing: July 31 is the deadline to submit income tax returns for financial year 2021-22 and academic year 2022-23. A fine-cum-late fee will be charged from August 1 for belated filing of ITRs, unless the government extends the due date, which it is unlikely to do.

