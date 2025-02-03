ChatGPT's new tool can do work at level of a ‘research analyst’

OpenAI has revealed a new ChatGPT tool called "deep research," which promises “find, analyze and synthesize hundreds of online sources to create a comprehensive report in tens of minutes vs what would take a human many hours” with just a prompt. OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. (Reuters)

The new tool comes ahead of high-level meetings the company will be having in Tokyo.

The artificial intelligence (AI) giant claims the new tool “accomplishes in tens of minutes what would take a human many hours.”

"Deep research is OpenAI's next agent that can do work for you independently -- you give it a prompt, and ChatGPT will find, analyze, and synthesize hundreds of online sources to create a comprehensive report at the level of a research analyst," the company said in a statement.

A livestreamed video announcement had OpenAI researchers showing how the new tool can use web search data to recommend ski equipment for a snow holiday in Japan.

CEO Sam Altman is currently in Tokyo to meet Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba as well as Masayoshi Son, founder of the Japanese tech investment firm SoftBank Group.

This is part of OpenAI and SoftBank's efforts to build Stargate, a $500 billion data centre network in the US to provide sufficient infrastructure for the development of AI.

Yet another development is a plan to boost Japan's AI infrastructure. For this, Altman and Son will hold a forum in Tokyo with around 500 businesses to build data centres and power plants, according to a Nikkei report.

Altman also told Nikkei that he wants to develop "a new kind of hardware" using AI in partnership with Apple's former chief design officer Jony Ive, though this would take several years to unveil.

This also comes right after China's DeepSeek AI chatbot heated up the competition in the AI field.

DeepSeek's AI model sent Silicon Valley into a frenzy because of its high performance and low cost.

There were also accusations that it reverse-engineered the models of leading US-based technology, like that of the AI powering ChatGPT.