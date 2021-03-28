Home / Business / China tightens scrutiny over credit rating industry
business

China tightens scrutiny over credit rating industry

The rules will shift more burden on rating agencies, and "guide them to see reputation as the basis of their very existence"
Reuters | , Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 03:53 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information on the first trading day after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, February 15, 2016. China stocks opened more than 2 percent lower on Monday, as they played catch-up with bearish global markets after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo(REUTERS)

China moved to tighten scrutiny over its credit rating business on Sunday, issuing draft rules aimed at bolstering an industry long blamed for inflating ratings in the country's $4.4 trillion corporate bond market.

China's credit rating agencies are urged to improve their credit rating models, strengthen corporate governance and bolster information disclosure, according to rules jointly published by five government agencies including the central bank and the finance ministry.

The rules are also designed to create a better eco-system in which bond issuers don't interfere with credit rating decisions, investors rely on multiple sources of rating, and regulators lower the bar of credit rating required for some type of bond investors, said the People's Bank of China in a statement on its website.

The rules will shift more burden on rating agencies, and "guide them to see reputation as the basis of their very existence", according to the statement.

China has stepped up opening its giant bond market to foreign investors. Beijing has also deregulated the country's credit rating market to global players such as S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Explained: How new wage code will impact take-home salary, retirement benefits

Bank holidays in April 2021: Banks to remain closed for 15 days, check dates

Monetary policy review: RBI likely to maintain status quo amid Covid-19 surge

Seven of top 10 companies lose over 1 lakh crore in market capitalisation

But bond credit rating in China has long been a source of complaint for investors.

Late last year, China's bond regulator flagged the risk of inflated credit ratings and widespread rating industry shortcomings, after defaults by highly rated state-owned enterprises triggered market panic.

Rules published on Sunday urge rating agencies to boost consistency, accuracy, and timeliness of credit rating, and build a quality inspection system using default ratio at the core.

Rating agencies are also encouraged to install independent directors, and urged to take measures to avoid conflict of interest and strengthen internal control.

Government bodies that jointly published the rules also include the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC), the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
credit rating agency bond market
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP