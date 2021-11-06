Citibank online banking, other services to be down on November 8. Details here

Citibank has informed its customers about a scheduled downtime on Monday (November 8). The oytage will continue for 45 minutes, according to an email communication from the bank to its customers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Citibank said in the email that its operations will be affected "as our systems are undergoing a scheduled maintenance". The downtime is expected to be from 3am to 3.45am, according to the email.

The mail also gives details about the services that will be affected during this time:

• Citibank online and Citibank mobile banking

• Self service requests

• IVR service

It further said that dispute on any Citi credit card transaction can be raised by reaching out to 24X7 Citiphone.

Citibank has a substantial setup of credit card business in India. It was among the early entrants in the credit card business in the country and has over two million customers.

According to Citibank's website, it opened its first office in India in 1902 and is a significant foreign investor. In 1993, it became the first bank to offer 24-hour phone banking, the website further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Citibank also launched the next generation contactless credit card payments based on Near Field Communications (NFC) technology with Citi tap and pay in 2009, which according to its website was the first such initiative in India.

Bloomberg reported in April this year that Citigroup Inc. plans to exit retail banking in 13 markets across Asia (including India) and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.