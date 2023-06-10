Home / Business / Citigroup to slash 50 more jobs three months after mass layoffs: Report

Citigroup to slash 50 more jobs three months after mass layoffs: Report

Bloomberg |
Jun 10, 2023 12:54 PM IST

The cuts are necessary for the bank to reduce its cost base because of adverse market conditions, according to the report.

Citigroup Inc. is planning to cut 30 investment banking jobs and 20 more in its corporate banking unit in London in its latest wave of redundancies.

Citi is also dismantling its global team that provides commentary and analysis on foreign-exchange markets. (File)
Citi is also dismantling its global team that provides commentary and analysis on foreign-exchange markets. (File)

The cuts are necessary for the bank to reduce its cost base because of adverse market conditions, according to a person within the bank, who isn’t authorized to speak publicly. Financial News reported the layoffs earlier.

Citi is also dismantling its global team that provides commentary and analysis on foreign-exchange markets, with departures in both London and New York as well as its Latin America corporate bond trading team, Bloomberg News reported separately Thursday.

Read: Citigroup cuts hundreds of jobs in investment banking, mortgage units: Report

Wall Street’s investment banks continue to face a muted environment for dealmaking as macro-economic concerns and tumultuous markets constrain mergers and acquisitions. Citi began cutting hundreds of jobs across the company earlier this year, with the Wall Street giant’s investment banking division among those affected, Bloomberg reported in early March.

A Citi spokesperson declined to say whether the latest cuts are part of those reported on by Bloomberg in March.

Read: UK will need to cut 200,000 jobs to avoid debt spiral: Report

The cuts amount to less than 1% of Citi’s 240,000-person workforce, people familiar with the matter said at the time. Staffers across the firm’s operations and technology organization and US mortgage-underwriting arm were also among those being affected, with the routine cuts part of Citigroup’s normal business planning, the people said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
investment bank london
investment bank london
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out