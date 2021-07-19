Home / Business / Clean Science shares jump over 98% in debut trade
Clean Science stock debuted at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,784.40, registering a premium of 98.26 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. (File Photo)
Clean Science stock debuted at 1,784.40, registering a premium of 98.26 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. (File Photo)
business

Clean Science shares jump over 98% in debut trade

Clean Science initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 93.41 times earlier in July. The 1,546.62-crore initial public offering (IPO) was priced in a range of 880-900 per share.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 12:19 PM IST

Clean Science and Technology Ltd shares zoomed over 98 per cent in debut trade on Monday against its issue price of 900, reflecting strong investor confidence in the speciality chemical manufacturers. Clean Science stock debuted at 1,784.40, registering a premium of 98.26 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Clean Science shares listed at 1,755, a jump of 95 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Earlier this month, Clean Science initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 93.41 times. The 1,546.62-crore initial public offering (IPO) was priced in a range of 880-900 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, and JM Financial Limited managed the Clean Science offer.

The Pune-based company manufactures functionally critical speciality chemicals such as performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates and FMCG chemicals.

Clean Science's customers include manufacturers and distributors in India as well as other international markets, including China, Europe, the United S, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipo watch
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.