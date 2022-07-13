Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Closing bell: Sensex down by 372 points to end day at 53,514; Nifty below 16,000

Published on Jul 13, 2022 03:32 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Indian equities markets' key indices slumped for the third straight day on Wednesday.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex dropped over 370 points to close at 53,514. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange also ended session in red and stayed below 16,000.

The markets witnessed volatile trading. The Sensex started the day in the positive at 54,210.10 points and rose to a high of 54,211.22 points in the morning trade. The index slipped in the red in the afternoon session.

