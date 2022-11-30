CNN informs employees that layoffs are underway: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 11:02 PM IST

Licht said CNN would notify a limited number of individuals, largely some of its paid contributors on Wednesday and the impacted employees on Thursday, according to the tweet.

Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Warner Bros Discovery-owned CNN's top boss Chris Licht informed employees in an all-staff memo on Wednesday that layoffs are underway, according to a CNN reporter's tweet.

A representative for CNN did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

