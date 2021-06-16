Coca-Cola responds after Cristiano Ronaldo gesture wipes off $4 billion from its market value

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At the pre-match press conference for UEFA Euro 2020 on Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't pleased with the fact that two Coca-Cola bottles were kept in front of him.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles as he said 'Agua' (Portuguese for water), urging people to drink water instead, at his press conference on Monday.(Reuters Photo.)

Coca-Cola has said that "everyone is entitled to their drink preferences" after football star Cristiano Ronaldo removed two of the company's soft drink bottles from his press conference. The incident happened during Ronaldo's press conference on Monday.

At the pre-match press conference for UEFA Euro 2020, the Portuguese star wasn't pleased with the fact that two Coca-Cola bottles were kept in front of him. So, he moved the bottles out of the camera view during and encouraged people to drink water instead. This gesture took $4 billion from Coca-Cola's market value and its shares dropped 1.6 per cent.

Later, in a statement, a Coca-Cola spokesperson said, "Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences." The spokesperson added that people have different “tastes and needs”.

Coca-Cola is one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020.

On Tuesday, France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken beer that had been placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference. Pogba, a practising Muslim, removed the bottle when he sat down to speak to the media after he was named 'Man of the Match' in France's 1-0 Group F win over Germany.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo made European Championships history as he became the all-time top scorer in the tournament after his record-shattering 10th and 11th finals goals in the opening Euro 2020 match against Hungary.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was playing his record fifth European Championship on Tuesday, overtook the previous mark of nine goals set by France's Michel Platini in Euro's all-time leading scorer list.

On the list of active players, only France's forward Antoine Griezmann comes close to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as he has scored six goals in the seven matches played at Euros.

