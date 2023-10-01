Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by 209 from today. Check latest rates

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Sunday hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹209 per cylinder in its monthly revision of prices. The 19 kg cylinder would now cost Rs1,731.50 from ₹1,522.50 in Delhi from October 1.

Commercial LPG cylinders price was increased by ₹ 209 per unit (Representative Photo)

Prices for the commercial cylinder in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai have been revised at Rs1,684; Rs1,839.50; and Rs1,898, respectively.

The hike of ₹209 has come after two successive reductions of ₹250 (approx) in August and September. The price of both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders undergoes monthly revisions on the first day of each month.

Meanwhile, prices of 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinders have remained unchanged. Prices of domestic LPG cylinders were last revised in August when they were slashed by ₹200 per cylinder. At present, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is being sold at ₹903 in Delhi, ₹929 in Kolkata, ₹902.50 in Mumbai, and ₹918.50 in Chennai respectively.

Meanwhile, for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries, the price drop of an LPG cylinder is pegged at ₹400— ₹200 as a price cut and ₹200 as an existing subsidy. A 14.2 kg LPG cylinder costs ₹703 in Delhi, ₹729 in Kolkata, ₹702.50 in Mumbai, and ₹718.50 in Chennai, respectively for beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana.

Earlier, the union cabinet approved an additional 75 lakh new LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme, which will be given in the next three years. The total cost on these connections will come to ₹1,650 crore.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise cooking gas and ATF prices on the 1st of every month based on the average international price in the previous month.

