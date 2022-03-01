Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by 105 in Delhi
business

Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by 105 in Delhi

The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by ₹105 in Delhi from March 1.
The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by 27. (File photo- Reuters)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 09:10 AM IST
ANI |

The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by 105 in Delhi from March 1.

With this increase, 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost 2,012 in Delhi from Tuesday.

The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by 27. Now 5 kg cylinder will cost 569 in Delhi. No increase in domestic LPG cylinder.

LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.

Notably, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by 91.50 on February 1. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new lpg price
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP