Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Commercial LPG cylinders now costlier by 73.5, cooking gas rates unchanged
business

Commercial LPG cylinders now costlier by 73.5, cooking gas rates unchanged

The price of domestic LPG cylinders of 14.2-kg capacity remains unchanged in the August revision
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Last month, oil companies had hiked the price of domestic Indane cooking gas cylinders by 25.50, but it was spared a hike this month. (Representational Image)

A commercial LPG cylinder in India is now costlier by 73.5, according to the latest price revision for August 1, posted on the official website of Indian Oil. However, even though the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder saw a hike, there has been no increase in the price of the 14.2-kg domestic gas cylinders that are used in households for cooking.

Oil companies usually revise the price of LPG cylinders on the first date of every month. With the latest revision, a commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital Delhi now costs 1,623, a significant hike from the earlier rate of 1,500. In Mumbai, the same cylinder now costs 1,579.5, while in Kolkata, it is priced at 1,629. Perhaps the highest of these prices among all the major metropolitan cities is in Chennai, where the same 19-kg LPG cylinder now costs 1,761 with the latest revision.

Last month, oil companies had hiked the price of domestic cylinders by 25.5, but it was spared this month.

The non-subsidised prices for domestic gas cylinders have been increasing over the past several years. While a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi cost 487 on August 1, 2016, the same costs 834.5 now. The price of the same cooking gas cylinder costs 861 in Kolkata now, while the same is being sold at a rate of 834.5 in Mumbai and 850.5 in Chennai.

Petrol prices went drastically up over the recent months, with the fuel rate crossing 100 per litre in several major cities across the country. However, the petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged across the four metro cities for the past two weeks. Fuel rates vary across states due to the different tax rates, but petrol and diesel prices are currently the highest in Mumbai among all four metro cities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cooking gas lpg cylinder price lpg cylinder lpg price lpg price hike new lpg price
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP