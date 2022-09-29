CRED, upGrad & Groww feature among top startups in India. Check full LinkedIn list

LinkedIn, the social media platform for professionals has released its Top Startups List, featuring 25 Indian firms which according to it are “rising to the challenges of the moment and continuing to innovate and gain attention in 2022”. Member-based credit card platform CRED has emerged as the top Indian startup this year, followed by e-learning platform upGrad and online investment platform Groww as the other start-ups being the top three. LinkedIn said it looked at its data across four pillars including employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement within the company and its employees and how well these start-ups pulled talent from the social media platform's Top Companies List.Mentioning how India's startup landscape evolved as the third largest in the world after countries like the United States and China, LinkedIn said the start-ups raised over $21 billion between January and August this year. The social media platform said upGrad led the way with a funding of $210 million.

For any startup to be listed in the LinkedIn list, it should be fully independent, privately held, comprise more than 50 full-time employees, be seven years old younger and be based in the country. Linkedin excluded all the staffing firms, think tanks, venture capital firms, law companies, management and IT consulting firms, non-profits and philanthropic organisations, accelerators as well as government entities. The startups who had laid off 20 per cent or more of their workforce were also not eligible.

Here is the full Linkedin Top Startups List 2022.1. CRED2. upGrad3. Groww4. Zepto5. Skyroot Aerospace6. MBA Chai Wala7. Spinny8. The Good Glamm Group9. Growth School10. BluSmart11. ShareChat12. Ditto Insurance13. Simpl14. Rapido15. Classplus

16. Park+17. BlissClub18. DealShare19. UltraHuman20. Living Food21. FamPay22. AgniKul Cosmos23. Stanza Living24. Pocket FM25. Zypp Electric

