Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
Cricketer Rohit Sharma rents out his luxurious Mumbai home for this amount

PTI |
Feb 27, 2025 05:15 PM IST

Cricketer Rohit Sharma has rented out his apartment in Mumbai's Lower Parel, Square Yards said on Thursday.

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has given his property on rent in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for 2.60 lakh per month, Square Yards said on Thursday.

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma will be earning <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.6 lakh as rent from his Mumbai home(PTI)
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma will be earning 2.6 lakh as rent from his Mumbai home(PTI)

In a statement, Square Yards said it has reviewed the property registration documents of Rohit Sharma, the captain of Indian test team as well as one-day cricket team.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to live in rented flat in Bandra for 24 lakh per month as he leaves Mannat with family; here's why

“The apartment rented out by Sharma is located in Lodha Marquise – The Park, developed by Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha Group). It is a ready-to-move residential project spread across 7 acres,” Square Yards said.

“The apartment has a carpet area of 1,298 sq ft (129.8 square metre) and includes two car parking spaces,” it added.

Also read: Preity Zinta shares she is feeling sad after visiting Maha Kumbh. Here's why

The apartment was bought by Rohit Sharma and his father Gurunath Sharma in March 2013 for 5.46 crore and is rented out for 2.6 lakh, reflecting a 6 per cent rental yield, Square Yards said.

Notably, Sharma and his father own another apartment in this project and the same was given on rent in October 2024 for 2.65 lakh per month.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
