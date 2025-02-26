Preity Zinta shares she is feeling sad after visiting Maha Kumbh. Here's why

Actor Preity Zinta immersed herself in the spiritual fervour of the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The actor took to social media to share her experience about the journey, admitting that the visit was ‘magical’ yet ‘sad’ for a few reasons. (Also read: Preity Zinta heads to Maha Kumbh mela: ‘All roads lead to Prayagraj’) Preity Zinta shared several pictures from her visit to the Maha Kumbh.

What Preity said

Preity shared a video combining several pictures from her trip to Maha Kumbh mela, from temple visits to walks, from taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam to offering prayers at Saraswati Koop. In the caption, she began, “This was my third time at the Kumbh Mela & it was magical, heartwarming & a bit sad.”

She went on to state why, and added, “Magical because no matter how hard I try, I cannot explain how I felt. Heartwarming because I went with my mom & it meant the world to her. Sad, because I wanted to be liberated from the various cycles of life & death only to realise the duality of life & attachment. Am I ready to let go of my family, my children & the people I love ? No ! I’m not !”

‘The journey ahead is solo’

She also wrote, “It’s deeply moving & humbling when it dawns on you, that the strings of attachment are strong & mighty & no matter what your attachment is, eventually your spiritual journey & the journey ahead is solo !"

The actor concluded her caption by saying, "I came back with the notion that - we are not human beings having a spiritual experience but spiritual beings having a human experience 🙏🕉️🔱🙏 Beyond this I don’t know, but I’m confident, my curiosity will definitely pave the way towards all the answers I seek… till then … हर हर महादेव ❤️ ting.”

The Mahakumbh Mela began on January 13, 2025, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. It is set to conclude on February 26. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla and Hema Malini have visited the Maha Kumbh in the last few days.