Preity Zinta heads to Maha Kumbh mela: ‘All roads lead to Prayagraj’

Preity Zinta attends Maha Kumbh

The actor, who has been shuttling between the US and India, has made a conscious effort to experience the energy of the Maha Kumbh Mela, which has drawn millions of devotees and spiritual experience seekers from across the globe.

Preity took to Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, to update her fans about the spiritual visit. “All roads lead to the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj (folded hand and trident emoji),” she wrote.

The actor also shared a picture of herself in which she is seen wearing a white shirt with sunglasses and a garland around her neck. She has a peaceful expression on her face.

Preity's fans were overjoyed to see the actor immerse herself in the spiritual fervour of Maha Kumbh. They expressed their delight by flooding the comment section with heartwarming messages, hearts, and thumbs-up emojis. Preity divides her time between the US, where she resides with her husband Gene Goodenough, and India, maintaining a transcontinental lifestyle that balances her personal and professional commitments.

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were spotted arriving at the mela. The Mahakumbh Mela began on January 13, 2025, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. It is set to conclude on February 26. Several devotees have flocked to the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—to take the holy dip, seeking spiritual cleansing.

All road leads to Bollywood

Preity is poised to make a comeback to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial venture, Lahore 1947. The project marks her return to the silver screen after a hiatus. Lahore 1947 is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, and also stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.

Preity wrapped up shoot of her comeback movie in June last year. Giving peek into the film's production with a series of behind-the-scenes photos, the actor wrote, “It’s a wrap on Lahore 1947 and I couldn’t be more grateful to the entire cast and crew for such an incredible experience (folded hands and red heart emojis). I sincerely hope all of you appreciate and enjoy this film as much as we did making it. It’s definitely the toughest film I have worked on."