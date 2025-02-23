From Abhishek Banerjee to Shahana Goswami, here’s who’s shooting for films at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is not just attracting devotees and tourists, but also filmmakers, as they are going all out to capture the grandeur of the devotional fervour for their projects. Abhishek Banerjee shooting for film Khoj during the Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Actor Shahana Goswami shooting for director Bharat Bala during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj(HT Photo)

While filmmaker Bharat Bala is currently shooting for his feature film Khoj with Abhishek Banerjee, Telugu director Boyapati Srinu’s shot portions of Balakrishna-starrer film Akhanda 2: Thaandavam in Prayagraj. Actor Sanjay Mishra shot a campaign film for UP Police on cyber crime, while French filmmaker Bruno Aveillan shot a project at the Maha Kumbh. In fact, several documentaries are also being shot at the Kumbh.

Bharat Bala shooting for his feature film Khoj with Abhishek Banerjee and Shahana Goswami during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Abhishek confirmed to us that he is currently shooting the project in Prayagraj. The film also stars Shahana Goswami and Neeraj Kabi. Bala has shot for films Hari Om (2004) and Maryan (2003) has also created composer-singer AR Rahman’s hit track Maa Tujhe Salaam (2002).

Sanjay Mishra in a still from the UP Police film on cyber crime shot during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Line producer Rati Shankar Tripathi informs, “Bala is in Prayagraj from January 27. First, he shot for another docu project and then we started the film which we shot in Varanasi and currently we are shooting in Prayagraj. The film’s title Khoj is apt with the Maha Kumbh as it’s about search. Such crowd and grandeur are impossible to create so we are shooting with small and big camera without disturbing the public movement.”

Telugu director Boyapati Srinu’s shot portions of Balakrishna-starrer film Akhanda 2: Thaandavam in Prayagraj(HT Photo)

Line producer duo Neeraj Tripathi-Rishabh Yadav and who are handling its local production and have also managed shoot for Akhanda 2 tells, “Balakrishna did not come for the shoot, but we shot with another actor as per the story demand. Srinu sir has captured some amazing shots. We have all the permissions in place and are shooting in guerrilla shoot mode due to the crowd. We shot at tents, Jhunsi area near the akharas, tent city, near Sangam area and other parts of Prayagraj.”

French filmmaker Bruno Aveillan also shot a project in the Prayagraj with actor Mathieu Spadaro, Antoine and other team members(HT Photo)

Actor Sanjay Mishra shot a campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Police. “Sanjay sir shot a documentary for the cyber crime department and the documentary has gone on air. French filmmaker Bruno Aveillan also shot a project in the Prayagraj with actor Mathieu Spadaro, Antoine and other team members. Bruno has done very big projects with international brands,” says line producer Rajan Srivastava.

This is not the first time that the Kumbh has become a shoot destination for the film industry. A few years ago, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia also shot some portions from the Magh Mela (yearly affair as part of Kumbh) for his OTT series The Great Indian Murder (2021).