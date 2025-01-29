Is Abhishek Banerjee aka Hathoda Tyagi co-writer on Paatal Lok season 2? Actor clears the air

You may have spotted the name of Abhishek Banerjee in the co-writers credit list of Sudip Sharma's crime thriller show Paatal Lok season 2. Is that the casting director-turned-actor who played Hathoda Tyagi in season 1? Some fans think so. Well, he's cleared the air now. (Also Read: Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma says he finds excessive violence in mainstream films ‘problematic’) Abhishek Banerjee played Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok season 1.

What Abhishek said

“There are two Abhishek Banerjees in Bollywood—one writes, the other acts. Let’s not confuse the two. And please, give the writer Abhishek his due credit. He’s earned it,” said Abhishek, the actor, in a statement. As per IMDb, Abhishek Banerjee, the writer, has co-written Prosit Roy's 2018 horror film Pari and two upcoming movies – Prosit's cricket drama Chakda X'Press and Anurag Kashyap's next directorial starring Bobby Deol.

Abhishek Banerjee, the actor, clarified that while he's a successful casting director and actor, he doesn't have the writing skills that his namesake boasts of. “If I ever wrote something, it’d probably get rejected faster than my first audition," he claims, adding, “Trust me, if something’s well-written, it’s definitely him.” Abhishek, the actor, claimed that he knew Abhishek, the writer, from his struggling days, and even joked with him once, “You should really think about changing your name. The day I become famous, people will think I’ve written all your stuff.”

About Paatal Lok season 2

The first season, released on Prime Video India in 2020, revolved around Hathiram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat), a weathered Delhi cop, and his junior Imran Ansari (Ishwak Singh), who investigated the attempted murder of a high-profile TV journalist, played by Neeraj Kabi. It was directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and Prosit Roy.

The second chapter, which premiered earlier this month, deals with the duo trying to solve the murder of a prominent Nagaland politician in Delhi. Written and created by Sudip Sharma, it is directed by Avinash Arun. Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, in association with Eunoia Films, the eight-episode Paatal Lok season 2 also stars Gul Panag, Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee was seen in Stree 2 last year.