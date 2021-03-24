Home / Business / Crypto firm Blockchain.com raises $300 million, valued at $5.2 billion
Blockchain.com offers digital wallets for storage of cryptocurrencies as well as retail trading and other services for larger investors.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies.(REUTERS)

Cryptocurrency firm Blockchain.com said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million in its latest funding round at a valuation of $5.2 billion.

The round was led by DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners and VY Capital, the London-based company said

Bitcoin soared to a record just shy of $62,000 this month as mainstream firms and investors increasingly embrace cryptocurrencies, leading to ballooning valuations of related companies.

Blockchain.com said last month it raised about $120 million, with investments from Alphabet Inc's venture capital unit.

