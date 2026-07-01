DailyObjects Node is clever modularity that lends an ecosystem its true meaning

This has to be put together piece by piece, and while it’s been said many a times before too in the accessories business, DailyObjects has given the word ‘ecosystem’ its truest meaning. The Indian lifestyle tech brand, which has been around since 2012, has innovated what is undoubtedly a unique charging system for homes, work desks, and to a certain extent, travel as well. You will pay a premium for this level of convenience and colourful uniqueness, but then again, there’s on point customisation which could make this tick the right boxes. This docking system ticks off Power Delivery 3.1 as well as Qualcomm fast charging protocols. (Vishal Mathur | HT picture)

As the very start point of the DailyObjects Node wireless charging ecosystem is the dock, or base. The stand itself, at 25-watt rated charge speeds for connected nodes or modules, is likely the fastest of its kind till now. Each node, or module, can work with the dock and some can also work separately for a certain amount of time. A 65-watt power adapter is a must for the DailyObjects Node to be able to get each of the connected modules to deliver at peak capability. You can have the two slot or three slot dock, and each slot has 7-pogo pin connectors, to power the modules.

The importance of the docking system is underlined by the smart power allocation feature, which uses the Power Delivery 3.1 as well as Qualcomm fast charging protocols to distribute power allocation for each of the docked modules—priority goes to the smartphone for highest possible charge speeds.

It is important to address each of the modules and understand what they can and cannot do. First, the Wireless Charging Phone Stand, which can be placed on the dock or even used separately—this peaks at 25-watt wireless charging speeds on the Qi2.2 standard, and has a built-in 7,800mAh battery which allows it to work as a power bank too if that’s what you need. Actual charge speeds will depend on how well your phone works with wireless charging, but 25-watt is fast enough for the convenience of not having to plug in a charger.

If you do not want the power bank capabilities, the less expensive Wireless Charging Disk makes a lot more sense, while also ticking off the 25-watt Qi2.2 capabilities. This is smaller, in size since it doesn’t have a built-in battery and therefore isn’t a power bank, whilst needing to be docked on the dock to work. Phones as well as wireless earbuds can take advantage of this, and that’s genuine utility.

Something DailyObjects can consider as an additional Node module for the future is a wireless charging ring with some sort of a fan mechanism, to negate wireless charging’s one biggest drawback—phones tend to heat up when being charged wirelessly.

It is not a fault of the Wireless Charging Phone Stand and the Wireless Charging Disk that while they work brilliantly with an iPhone 17 Pro Max and a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the design and weight of phones such as the Vivo X300 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 Ultra mean they simply can’t stay attached almost vertically to the former. The latter, as a factor of its lie-down disk-like design, means it can get the job done with a Motorola Razr Fold too, for instance.

In all cases, these are phones without a case on them. DO also confirms that wireless charging accessories will work with standard cases, basically anything that’s less than 3mm in its own thickness.

Interestingly, a USB-C port on the Wireless Charging Phone Stand is understandable because of it doubling up as a power bank and the battery needs topping up. Yet, even the Wireless Charging Disk also has a USB-C port, which can theoretically be connected to a power adapter directly and placed on your bedside table as a wireless charger in standalone nature. The battery does mean it is heavy. Which does beg the question about whether this will be your standard power bank? After all, 10,000mAh banks are much smaller and lighter in comparison. And this isn’t exactly pocketable, and neither does it meld into the phone’s design as wireless power banks do.

While both of these phone focused charging modules for the DailyObjects Node wireless charging ecosystem support Qi2.2 charging and that’s rated up top 25-watt of wireless charge speeds, older phones that aren’t Qi2.2 ready (older Qi2 standard, for example) will have to make do with slower speeds. It is imperative that you get these facts right before spending money on this premium wireless charging system.

Secondly, as I’d pointed out, the magnet alignment will not be precise in many phones. Those are design induced device specific limitations, which you must be aware of.

Switching gears to a very specific Apple Watch charging stand accessory, which as the naming scheme betrays, is meant for the Apple Watch. The continuity of Apple’s design over the generations means every single Watch till now is compatible with this charging stand. This delivers 5-watt wireless charging, and has a nice enough elevation so that the Apple Watch magnetically attaches to it, while leaving enough gap to the base that the physical button and crown are accessible and usable as well.

The Apple Watch charging stand also has an independent USB-C port for off-dock usage potential as a wireless charger. While it would be easy to say DailyObjects should have made a universal watch charging accessory, it is nigh impossible to—every smart watch maker has a different charger type, and even between generations, that often changes.

My ultimate favourite in the DailyObjects Node wireless charging ecosystem is also something DO is making for the first time—a lamp. It is called the Portable Lamp (needed a cooler name, to be fair) and this is great for a bedside, a lighting accessory for the bedroom, or even the ideal lamp for a dining table. Can work on and off the dock, with the 2600mAh built-in battery that can last up to 8 hours—that depends on which dimming mode you’re using. This has a warm white light, and not that really unlikeable cool white illumination. Integrated at the top is a nylon rope handle for moving it around.

This isn’t very big, not much larger than a typical 500ml tumbler, but you must be careful to not clatter it against another object or a piece of furniture. This is extremely likeable as someone who is quite attracted to lighting accessories, I must note the diffused glass is just right to ensure the glare of the LEDs aren’t a bother. The anodised aluminium base and lid adds a rather nice touch of premium robustness. That said, this isn’t water resistant, and purely designed for safe, indoor usage. The base could have been wider for a reassured footing, but one does see the lantern-like design influence.

There is inevitably a point where costs must be added up. The DailyObjects Node wireless charging ecosystem proposition is one that’s unashamedly premium, and demands that sort of expenditure too. The dock costs ₹2,999 or ₹3,999 for the 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 formats respectively. You must pick either one.

The Wireless Charging phone stand which can also double up as a power bank its priced at ₹6,499. The simpler Wireless Charging Disk is priced at ₹3,499 while the Apple Watch charging stand costs ₹2,999. The very likeable Portable Lamp is priced at ₹4,499. If you are to bundle a 2-in-1 dock with a lamp and the charging disk, that’d set you back by ₹10,997.

This does beg a question—can I buy any of these modules separately? Theoretically, that should be the case, considering each has its own USB-C interface for power and charging. However, while DailyObjects may wish to sell the modules individually in the future, they are pitching the Node wireless charging ecosystem as a cohesive desktop charging solution. Eliminate wire clutter, complication of multiple chargers, and the usage of a single power outlet for a snap and go sort of a solution for charging phones, wireless earbuds, smartwatches and tasteful ambient lighting.

Key for DailyObjects now would be to add more module variety, and also open up the option for users to buy modules individually for use as they are. I wouldn’t absolutely mind having another Portable Lamp or a Wireless Charging Disk, without having to buy the dock system too. If modularity and convenience is the pitch, this idea too lends to that.