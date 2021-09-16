Day 2 today: Hear from top minds in entrepreneurship

ive leaders in the field of business and entrepreneurship will gather virtually on Thursday to share key insights from their journey as part of the Week 2 panels of HT Nxt, a first-of-its-kind platform to bring together next-gen leaders and impactful newsmakers.

In the three sessions beginning at 5pm, the panel members are expected to discuss the pertinent ideas, harness collective knowledge and experiences, and frame innovative solutions for a better future. The panellists are: Naveen Tiari, CEO of InMobi, Dr Geeta Manjunath, founder and CEO of Niramai, Ashwini Asokan, co-founder and CEO of Mad Street Den, and Dr Navin Dang and Dr Arjun Dang, the director and CEO of Dangs Lab.

HT NxT began on September 9, and spreads over three Thursdays till September 23. In all, 17 excellent speakers from across the fields of sports, business and entrepreneurship, and entertainment will share their inspiring visions of change.

The first week brought together five of India’s top sporting geniuses: the country’s first-ever cricket World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, captain of the Indian football team Sunil Chhetri, ace boxer Vijender Singh, and India’s first individual gold medallist at the Olympics, Abhinav Bindra.

This special inaugural virtual edition of HT NxT is exclusively designed to provide endless opportunities to experience, engage, and express. It will allow for live questions and answers during the sessions and opportunities to network with peers and delegates in attendance.

