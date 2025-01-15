Deadline to activate UAN for EPFO's ELI Scheme is today (January 15, 2025) | Step-by-step guide

The deadline for activating the Universal Activation Number (UAN) as well as linking it with Aadhaar ends on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Under the Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, an employer and worker both are required to contribute 12% of a person’s basic salary towards a retirement-benefits corpus managed by the EPFO (HT Photo)

The original deadline was November 30, 2024, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had extended it to December 15, 2024, and then to January 15, 2025.

What is UAN?

The Universal Activation Number (UAN) is an important 12-digit identifier for managing provident fund accounts, acting as a single platform for tracking funds, accessing them, and simplifying these financial transactions for employees.

Why activate UAN?

UAN activation is mandatory for all employees who want to avail the EPFO's employment-linked incentive (ELI) scheme.

The ELI scheme was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024, focusing on incentivising employment in formal sectors.

Employees also have to seed their Aadhaar with their bank accounts for this.

“It is mandatory to seed your Aadhaar with your Bank Account to avail the benefits of the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, an employment-centric scheme focusing on job creation in the country," the EPFO wrote on X (Formerly Twitter). “Do it timely to avoid last-minute hassle!”

How to activate UAN

Go to www.epfindia.gov.in and navigate to the ‘For Employees’ section under ‘Our Services.’

Click on ‘Member UAN/Online Services’ and choose ‘Activate your UAN.’

Enter details such as UAN, name, date of birth, and mobile number. Then, complete the CAPTCHA.

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Use it to activate your UAN.

Details of the ELI scheme

The ELI scheme provides incentives in three categories: