Dear Twitter advertisers...: Elon Musk's message day before $44-billion deal deadline

Elon Musk on Thursday wrote to advertisers on Twitter about his decision to acquire the social media platform with the Tesla chief executive officer facing a court-ordered deadline on Friday to close the $44 billion deal to buy the microblogging site.

Sharing his note with Twitter advertisers, Musk wrote, “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.”

Musk said there is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right-wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide society.

“In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarised extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost,” Musk added.

The Tesla CEO said that he is not buying Twitter to make more money but in his pursuit to help humanity.

“Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature.”

Musk also said that advertising, when done right, could delight, entertain and inform people, adding, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens brands and grows enterprises.

Shares of Twitter will be suspended from trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Friday, as Musk nears acquiring the social media giant.

On Wednesday, he paid a visit to the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, carrying a sink in his hands. "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" Musk tweeted hours after he changed the bio on his Twitter handle to “Chief Twit.”

