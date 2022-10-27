Home / World News / Banks transact $13 billion in cash for Elon Musk's twitter takeover: Report

Banks transact $13 billion in cash for Elon Musk's twitter takeover: Report

Published on Oct 27, 2022 06:06 PM IST

Elon Musk Twitter Deal: Elon Musk formally started the $44 billion buyout of Twitter by sending borrowing notifications to banks, a report said.

Elon Musk Twitter Deal: Elon Musk is fulfilling his deal with Twitter. (Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Banks that vowed to back Elon Musk's Twitter deal have begun disbursing a combined $13 billion, reports said, just a few hours after the Tesla chief visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California.

Elon Musk formally started the $44 billion buyout of Twitter by sending borrowing notifications to banks, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Banks have begun delivering funds for the acquisition, the report said, sparking speculation that the sale will be closed soon. Elon Musk will have access to the money after the last loan contract closing requirements are satisfied.

Twitter told its employees that they will hear a word directly from Elon Musk on Friday regarding the acquisition, the outlet reported.

Earlier, Elon Musk shared a video of his visit to Twitter's headquarters as he cheerfully walked into the Twitter office carrying a bathroom sink. "Let it sink in," he wrote posting the clip.

Elon Musk also listed "Twitter HQ" as his location and modified his bio to "Chief Twit." He said that he would be meeting "a lot of cool people" at the headquarters.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Sign out