Elon Musk replies to being asked if he is behind names of new Covid variants. Tweet sparks laughter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who goes by Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, recently had an online conversation that has created a buzz. Their exchange involving the unusual name of the new coronavirus variant has also sparked laughter on the micro-blogging site.

It all started with a tweet by Markus. He shared a screenshot of a news article about the names of new covid variants. “Did Elon Musk name these new covid variants,” he jokingly asked. His post received replies from many, including the tech billionaire himself. Musk replied, “Definitely giving me kid naming ideas.”

Musk, back in 2020, named his newborn son X Æ A-12

Take a look at the tweets:

Definitely giving me kid naming ideas 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2022

Musk’s reply has received over 42,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The tweet has also been re-shared neary 1,400 times. People posted various comments while reacting to Musk’s reply. Markus further shared a reply. He posted a laughing out loud emoticon. A few others showed their reactions through the same emoji.

“You're so cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Lol ok, that's a pretty good one, you got me, lol,” shared another. “Hahahahaha,” commented a third.