Is Twitter ‘dying’, Elon Musk had asked. Now, there is an answer

Published on Oct 26, 2022 11:08 AM IST

Twitter: Twitter is struggling to keep its most active users who are vital to the business as Elon Musk takes over the social media platform.

Twitter: Elon Musk is expected to complete a $44-billion takeover of Twitter.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Heavy “tweeters” who account for less than 10% of monthly overall users but generate 90% of all tweets which means half of the global revenue are in “absolute decline” since the Covid pandemic began, an internal document showed.

Twitter is struggling to keep its most active users who are vital to the business as Elon Musk takes over the social media platform, a Twitter researcher wrote in an internal document titled “Where did the Tweeters Go?”

The research also showed a shift in interests in users over the past two years as the relevance of news, sports and entertainment is waning among them.

Twitter's study examined the number of heavy tweeters in English who displayed an interest in a topic, based on the accounts they followed, and how that number of users changed over the past two years.

However, the number of heavy users interested cryptocurrency content grew, the research found. Users interested in cryptocurrencies reached an all-time high in late 2021. But interest in the topic has declined since the crypto price crash in June, the documents showed.

Topics that have traditionally made Twitter a popular platform are now in decline, the documents show. Interest in world news, as well as liberal politics, showed spikes during major events but the categories have since lost the highest number of heavy Twitter users, the report said.

"Is Twitter dying?" billionaire Elon Musk has asked in April, five days before offering to buy the social media platform. Now, there seems to be an answer.

elon musk twitter
