Dentsu Creative bags ‘Agency of Year’ title at Cannes Lions

Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru, was named the ‘Agency of the Year’ at the prestigious Cannes Lions, 2022, festival, the first time an agency from India bagged the honour.

Cannes Lions International Festival is a global event that recognises exceptional work in the field of creative communications, advertising, and related domains.

It seeks to explore and acknowledge the value of creativity in branded communication: from product and service development to the creative strategy, execution and impact.

The jury consisted of the global industry’s leading talent across a diverse range of disciplines.

“Tonight we are making history. Dentsu Creative Bengaluru has been named Agency of the Year at @Cannes_Lions. India is showing the path for all our agencies around the world. Thank you to our relentless teams & brave clients. This is a very special moment for our people & Dentsu,” the company said in a Twitter post.

