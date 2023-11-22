DGCA imposes Rs. 10 lakh fine on Air India for the second time. Here's why

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs. 10 lakh on Air India for the second time over non-compliance of compensation rules.After carrying out inspections of airlines at Delhi, Kochi and Bangalore airports, the regulator had observed that Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR).

Later, a show-cause notice was issued to the airline on November 3.

In a statement, DGCA said that based on Air India's reply to the show-cause notice, it was found that it did not comply with the provisions of the CAR.

These pertain to "not providing hotel accommodation for passengers affected by delayed flights, non-training of some of their ground personnel as per the stipulations and non-payment of compensation to international business class passengers who were made to travel on unserviceable seats", it said.

For these lapses, the regulator has imposed a financial penalty of ₹10 lakh.

