Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / DGCA imposes 10 lakh fine on Air India. Here's why

DGCA imposes 10 lakh fine on Air India. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
Nov 07, 2023 04:52 PM IST

The DGCA said it carried out inspections of scheduled domestic airlines at various major airports on a continuing basis since May 2023.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday imposed a fine of 10 lakh on Air India over violation of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). The aviation regulator in a statement said it had issued CAR Section 3, Series M part IV titled “Facilities to be provided to the passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights” in 2010 which were revised from time to time to ensure appropriate protection for air travellers in case of flight disruptions and in particular, denied boardings, flight cancellations and delays.The DGCA said it carried out inspections of scheduled domestic airlines at various major airports on a continuing basis since May 2023. “During the inspections of the airlines, it was observed that Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant CAR. Accordingly, a show cause notice has been issued to Air India seeking their response for non-compliance to the provisions of the CAR”, the DGCA statement accessed by ANI read.“It may be recalled that similar inspections had earlier been carried out at major airports last year also and on ground of similar non-compliance by Air India with the provisions of CAR on Denied Boarding of passengers, a penalty of 10,00,000/- was imposed on Air India for the violations”, the DGCA statement added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday imposed a fine of 10 lakh on Air India over violation of Civil Aviation Requirements
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
dgca air india
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP