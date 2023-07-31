DGCA renews air operator certificate of Jet Airways: Jalan Kalrock Consortium

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the resolution applicant of Jet Airways, has obtained the renewal for the air operator certificate (AOC) for the airline from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The move paves the way for the grounded passenger carrier to revive its services in India.

The renewal of AOC revalidates the confidence of the Indian Aviation Regulator in the revival of Jet Airways, the airline said.

“JKC expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the aviation regulator, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and all other stakeholders, in showcasing their faith in JKC and in the revival of Jet Airways,” the Jalan-Kalrock consortium said.

“The Jalan and Kalrock Consortium remains fully dedicated to the revival of Jet Airways and is committed to implementing a comprehensive strategy to ensure the airline's success. JKC will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities, industry partners, and stakeholders in reviving Jet Airways in coming weeks,” it said in a statement.

About Jet Airways

Launched in 1993, Jet Airways became synonymous with premium air travel for discerning travellers in India.

Before suspending operations in April 2019, Jet Airways flew to more than 65 destinations in India and worldwide with 124 narrow and wide-body aircraft.

Jet Airways is being revived under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as per the National Company Law Tribunal.

The (NCLT) approved the resolution plan of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium. In a first in Indian aviation history, an airline is being revived under its name after being grounded for an extended period.

Jet Airways said in its new avatar, it will be the country's most people-focused and customer-friendly airline. It will be a 'smart' full-service carrier with a two-class cabin configuration, including a business class cabin designed to global standards and an evolved new-generation economy class that offers customers what they most value.

