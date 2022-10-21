Ahead of Dhanteras, here are the gold and silver prices today in your city

Gold rates came down on Friday, a day before India kicks in the five-day festive season beginning with Dhanteras. According to the website Goodreturns, the price of one gramme of 22k gold stood at ₹4,625 while the price of 24k gold was ₹5,045.In Delhi, the price of 22k gold was worth ₹46,350 per 10 grammes while that of 24k gold stood at ₹50,600 per 10 gms. In Mumbai, 10 grammes of 22k gold stood at ₹46,250 while that of 24k gold was at ₹50,450.In India, the gold prices are mainly dependent on the rupee vs dollar equation. In case, the rupee is weak, the price of the precious metal will go up.On the other hand, the price of silver remained unchanged on Friday. The price of one gramme of silver costs ₹56.15 according to Goodreturns. In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of 10 gms of silver stands at ₹561.50 while that in Kolkata and Chennai it is ₹615.Here are the gold and silver rates in top Indian cities on October 21, 2022.

CITY 22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) SILVER PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) NEW DELHI 46,350 561.50 MUMBAI 46,250 561.50 KOLKATA 46,250 615 CHENNAI 46,650 615 BENGALURU 46,300 561.50

Dhanteras is basically the beginning of five day festival of Diwali. This year, Diwali is being celebrated on October 24, i.e Monday. Dhanteras is also known as Dhantrayodashi.People usually buy gold, silver or utensils, as they believe the purchases bring prosperity at their homes. Along with Goddess Laxmi, Lord Kuber is also worshipped by the people on Dhanteras.

