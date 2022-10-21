Home / Business / Ahead of Dhanteras, here are the gold and silver prices today in your city

Ahead of Dhanteras, here are the gold and silver prices today in your city

business
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:11 PM IST

Gold and silver prices today, October 21: In Delhi, the price of 22k gold was worth ₹46,350 per 10 grammes while that of 24k gold stood at ₹50,600 per 10 gms. In Mumbai, 10 grammes of 22k gold stood at ₹46,250 while that of 24k gold was at ₹50,450.

Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Friday October 21, 2022
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Friday October 21, 2022
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Gold rates came down on Friday, a day before India kicks in the five-day festive season beginning with Dhanteras. According to the website Goodreturns, the price of one gramme of 22k gold stood at 4,625 while the price of 24k gold was 5,045.

In Delhi, the price of 22k gold was worth 46,350 per 10 grammes while that of 24k gold stood at 50,600 per 10 gms. In Mumbai, 10 grammes of 22k gold stood at 46,250 while that of 24k gold was at 50,450.

In India, the gold prices are mainly dependent on the rupee vs dollar equation. In case, the rupee is weak, the price of the precious metal will go up.

On the other hand, the price of silver remained unchanged on Friday. The price of one gramme of silver costs 56.15 according to Goodreturns. In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of 10 gms of silver stands at 561.50 while that in Kolkata and Chennai it is 615.

Here are the gold and silver rates in top Indian cities on October 21, 2022.

CITY22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)SILVER PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
NEW DELHI46,350561.50
MUMBAI46,250561.50
KOLKATA46,250615
CHENNAI46,650615
BENGALURU46,300561.50

Dhanteras is basically the beginning of five day festival of Diwali. This year, Diwali is being celebrated on October 24, i.e Monday. Dhanteras is also known as Dhantrayodashi.

People usually buy gold, silver or utensils, as they believe the purchases bring prosperity at their homes. Along with Goddess Laxmi, Lord Kuber is also worshipped by the people on Dhanteras.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gold price in india gold price silver rate today + 1 more
gold price in india gold price silver rate today

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out