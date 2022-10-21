Dhanteras 2022: 5 gold investment options to look out for this Diwali season

Diwali is just round the corner and preparations are underway to celebrate Dhanteras which falls tomorrow, i.e October 22. It is considered auspicious to buy gold on Dhanteras, which is also called Dhanatrayodashi. Earlier, gold was only available in physical form i.e jewellery and gold coins. But with changing times, the precious metal is available in other forms. Now, you can even buy gold at Re 1, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported.ALSO READ: Ahead of Dhanteras, here are the gold and silver prices today in your cityHere are the some gold investment options you can carry out this Diwali season. Gold jewellery, coinsPhysical gold investment in the form jewellery and gold coins is a common investment most of us do during the festive season. But it is important to keep in mind the purity of gold while making a purchase. A small mistake can cost lakhs of rupees. This Dhanteras, it is suggested to buy 22K carat gold jewellery. You can buy a 24K gold coin this festive season. It should be noted that one needs to pay 15 per cent custom duty, three per cent GST and five per cent making charge on physical form of gold. Digital gold

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, you can buy the precious metal in digital form too, and that too at Re 1. Yes, the investors can buy digital gold online through UPI platforms like PhonePe, Google Pay. When the purchase is made, the gold of that equivalent amount is added to the investor's wallet. It is cheaper than physical form of gold as there is no need to pay making charge and custom duty. The challenge of buying digital gold lies with the involvement of third party system during the purchase, the Live Hindustan report stated.

GOLD ETF

If you invest in stock market and are planning to buy gold this Dhanteras, then gold ETF is brilliant option. ETF means exchange traded fund. As the name suggests, ETF involves trading. When the stock market is open, anyone can buy gold ETF and sell it at the same time. The purity of gold remains at 99.5 or above. One ETF means a gramme of gold. The investor does not need to pay GST, making charge and custom duty, but has to shell out brokerage. You must have a demat account to invest in gold ETFs.Gold fundsThese are a form of mutual funds in which the investor does not need to have a demat account for transactions. If you are planning to invest in digital gold which is dependent on stock market, then gold funds is the best option. There is no custom duty, making charge and GST for it. When you invest in gold funds, you are actually investing in ETFs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sovereign gold bondsYou can even buy gold from the government in the former of Sovereign Gold Bonds. Here, the investor issued security by the government. In simple words, it is a digital gold which the government issues guarantee on the basis of its weight in grammes. The government offers 2.50 per cent interest to the investor every year. At the time of maturity, the government pays both the interest and the actual price of the gold. The investor does not need to pay making charge, GST and custom duty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail