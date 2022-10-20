Gold and silver prices today: Check latest rates in your city ahead of Dhanteras

Gold prices marginally dipped on Thursday, October 20. According to website Goodreturns, the price of 1 gm of 22k gold costs ₹4,635 while that of 24K gold is worth ₹5,056. This as India witnesses the festive occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali.In Delhi, the price of 10 gms of 22k gold stood at ₹46,500 while that of 24K gold is at s 50,730. In Mumbai, the prices of both 22k gold and 24k gold stood at ₹46,350 per 10 gms and ₹50,560 per 10 gms respectively. In Kolkata, the price of 22k gold stands at ₹46,350 per 10 gms while that of 24k gold stands at ₹50,560 per 10 gms.

Gold prices in India are determined according to the rupees vs US dollar equation. If the dollar is stronger, gold will be expensive.As far as silver is concerned, the price of the precious metal remained unchanged on Thursday. According to Goodreturns website, one gramme of silver cost ₹56.40 while eight grammes cost ₹451.20.In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, 10 gms of silver cost ₹564 while in Chennai it cost ₹615.Here are the gold and silver prices of the prominent cities on Thursday, October 20.

CITY 22K GOLD PRICES (RS/10 GMS) SILVER PRICES (RS/10 GMS) DELHI 46,500 564 MUMBAI 46,350 564 KOLKATA 46,350 564 CHENNAI 47,000 615 BENGALURU 46,400 564

The prices of silver in India depend on international cost of the precious metal. Gold and silver prices are almost in tune with each other. If the gold prices go up, silver too will rally.

