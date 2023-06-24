Sent money to a wrong bank account? Don't panic. Follow SBI's guidelines

Imagine if you wanted to send a money urgently to someone but transferred it to a wrong account number. If you think that nothing can be done now and your hard-earned money has been wasted, there is no need to panic. A State Bank of India customer found himself in such a situation after he erroneously transferred his money to a wrong account number. The Twitter user named Ravi Agrawal tweeted to SBI that he made payment to a wrong account number by mistake and had furnished all the details to his branch as per the helpline instructions. He complained that the branch had not provided him with any information regarding the reversal of the amount.The SBI official handle replied, "Please note that if wrong account number of the beneficiary is mentioned by the customer, Home Branch of the customer will initiate follow up processes with other Bank(s) without any pecuniary liabilities. If you are facing any issue in this regard at the branch, then please raise a complaint at https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf under Personal segment/ Individual customer - General Banking/ Branch related/ No response to queries category and mention the details of your issue in the comment box provided. The concerned team will look into it". Another user tweeted, "Make wrong payment in other account through imps by using @sbi application Please help me to retrieve the payment of 10000/-".The bank replied urging the customers to verify the bank account details before transferring the money digitally. It added that the bank will not be responsible for any erroneous transaction from the customer's end. But the SBI handle assured that the home branch of the customer can initiate a follow up process with the other bank without any pecuniary liabilities.

The SBI customer sought help from the bank after he mistakenly sent money to the wrong account.(HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON