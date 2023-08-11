Direct tax collections rise 16% to 6.53 lakh crore so far this fiscal

Net direct tax collections swelled 17.33 per cent to ₹5.84 lakh crore so far this fiscal, reaching 32 per cent of the full-year budget estimates (BE).

The collection is 32.03 per cent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for current fiscal 2023-24

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Income Tax department in a statement said the collections from direct taxes, which include personal income tax and corporate tax, up to August 10, 2023, continue to register "steady growth".

On a gross basis, direct tax collection grew 15.73 per cent to ₹6.53 lakh crore till August 10 in the current fiscal. ₹69,000 crore worth of refunds have been issued so far, 3.73 per cent higher than last year.

Net direct tax collection, after adjusting refunds, stands at ₹5.84 lakh crore, which is 17.33 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year, it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The net collection is 32.03 per cent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for the current fiscal of ₹18.23 lakh crore.

The 2023-24 budget has pegged direct tax collection at a little over ₹18.23 lakh crore, a 9.75 per cent higher than ₹16.61 lakh crore mopped up last fiscal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON